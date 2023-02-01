Telangana Govt shifts 15 IAS officers, promotes some ACs as collectors

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday transferred 15 IAS officers, promoting some additional collectors as collectors and gave new posts to a few other IAS officers.

Mancherial Collector Bharati Hollikeri is transferred and posted as Special Secretary and Commissioner, Women & Child Welfare & Senior Citizen Department, relieving incumbent Dr. Christina Z Chongthu.

Hanamkonda Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu is transferred as Nizamabad Collector relieving C Narayana Reddy. Ranga Reddy district collector D Amoy Kumar is transferred as Medchal-Malkajgiri Collector, relieving S Harish from full additional charge of the post.

Adilabad collector Sikta Patnaik is transferred as Hanamkonda collector, while Kumram Bheem-Asifabad collector PS Rahul Raj is posted as Adilabad collector. On transfer, Narayana Reddy is posted as Vikarabad collector replacing K Nikhila.

Wanaparthy collector Shaik Yasmeen Basha is posted as collector of Kumram Bheem Asifabad. Jagtial collector G Ravi is posted as Mahbubnagar collector replacing S Venkata Rao, who is shifted to Suryapet, relieving Hemanta Keshav Patil from full additional charge.

Medak collector S Harish is posted as Ranga Reddy collector, while GHMC Additional Commissioner Badhavath Santhosh is posted as collector of Mancherial.

Sangareddy Additional Collector (local bodies) Rajarshi Shah is posted as Medak collector. Additional Collector (local bodies) Mahbubnagar Tejas Nandlal Pawar is posted as Wanaparthy collector.

Project Officer of ITDA, Utnoor, Karnati Varun Reddy is posted as Nirmal Collector, replacing Musharraf Ali Faruqui. Karimnagar collector RV Karnan is placed in FAC of the post of Jagtial collector, until further orders.