Telangana govt. to allocate Rs 10,000 crore to strengthen health system

Telangana government will allocate Rs 10,000 crore to strengthen the health systems in the state, said Health Minister Harish Rao.

The minister on Saturday inaugurated 100-bed ICU unit at Niloufer hospital in Hyderabad. Later speaking to media, Harish Rao said that the government would bring another 800-bed ward in Niloufer by spending Rs 33 crore. He also asked the doctors to provide medical services on par with private hospitals.

The minister further added that the government is trying to bring four medical towers at four sides of the city.

"The government hospitals in the state have been strengthened after Covid second wave. Telangana stood first in the vaccination rate when compared to the average vaccination rate of the country. To tackle the third wave of coronavirus, around Rs 133 crore has been allocated," Rao said.