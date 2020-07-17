Telangana govt. to conduct exams for final year degree, PG, engineering college students

The Telangana government on Thursday announced that the exams for final year college students will be held according to the guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and All-India Council for Technical Education.

In a statement, the government said that it decided to follow UGC and AICTE guidelines and conduct final year exams for the degree, PG, and engineering students. Meanwhile, others will be promoted to the next class without any exam. In a high-level meeting on education, the Chief Minister also said that all the engineering colleges in the state will be re-opened on August 17.

Meanwhile, a decision on the re-opening of schools across Telangana will be taken soon, the release said. Measures to be followed while teaching and other related issues in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic will be decided after examining the centre guidelines and methods adopted by the other states.

All the educational institutions in the state have remained closed since March when the centre announced nationwide lockdown due to the pandemic. The state government also promoted all the SSC exams considering their internal assessment marks and also cancelled the supplementary exams for inter-second year students.