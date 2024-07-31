Live
- 17 arrested, 46 kg ganja seized
- IRCTC’s Jyotirlinga Bharat Gaurav train Divya Dakshin Yatra to chug from Sec’bad
- Certificate verification for DEECET-2024 from Aug 1-6
- Telangana Govt to constitute sub-committee on ration cards
- Education dept fails to propagate Subhdin Bhojan
- Hyderabad: Pigeons damage 135-yr-old iconic Charminar clock
- Guntur: Basketball competitions launched
- Justice Lokur to head PPA probe commission
- Godavari flood level decreases
- Hyderabad: Ravaged by rains, RK Puram ROB yet to become a reality
Just In
Telangana Govt to constitute sub-committee on ration cards
Modalities will be finalised in next cabinet meeting on Aug 1
Hyderabad: Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the government will be constituting a sub-committee on ration cards. He said that the next Cabinet meeting will be finalising the modalities for identifying the eligible beneficiaries.
Replying during discussion on demands for grants on Tuesday, the Minister said that the next Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on August 1 will be finalising the modalities and will also constitute a sub-committee on this subject.
“For identifying the BPL families who are eligible for ration cards the criteria like income limit and land holding amongst other key factors will be finalised. Those who are eligible will get cards and also sanna biyyam (super fine rice). As 50 per cent of the coarse grains in supply under PDS are facing misuse and failing to serve the purpose, those eligible will get sanna biyyam,” he explained.