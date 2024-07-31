Telangana Govt to constitute sub-committee on ration cards

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the government will be constituting a sub-committee on ration cards. He said that the next Cabinet meeting will be finalising the modalities for identifying the eligible beneficiaries.

Replying during discussion on demands for grants on Tuesday, the Minister said that the next Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on August 1 will be finalising the modalities and will also constitute a sub-committee on this subject.

“For identifying the BPL families who are eligible for ration cards the criteria like income limit and land holding amongst other key factors will be finalised. Those who are eligible will get cards and also sanna biyyam (super fine rice). As 50 per cent of the coarse grains in supply under PDS are facing misuse and failing to serve the purpose, those eligible will get sanna biyyam,” he explained.