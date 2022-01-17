Telangana govt. to decide on night curfew today

Telangana government is likely to take a decision on night curfew in the state in the cabinet meeting today. The meeting is scheduled to be held at Pragati Bhavan at 2 pm today.



In the meeting, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will discuss on the future action plan on the rise in the COVID-19 cases in the states and increase in the positivity rate. At present, the state is recording nearly 2,000 cases todday. As predicted by the health department, the state is witnessing increase in the cases after Sankranti.



The government has already extended the holidays for all the educational institutions in the state till January 30, 2022 in the view of rise in the cases.



Telangana on Sunday recorded 2,047 COVID-19 positive cases and three deaths. Of the 2,047 cases, the GHMC itself recorded 1,174 cases followed by 178 cases in Medchal Malkajgiri and 149 cases in Rangareddy.

