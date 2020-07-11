Telangana govt. to fill up various vacancies in Municipal department soon

Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao said that the government will fill up vacancies in the Municipal department soon.

The announcement was made by KT Rama Rao in a meeting with the minister Harish Rao, MLAs, MPs and officials to discuss the ongoing and future works to be taken up in urban areas of erstwhile Medak district. The minister said that the model plan has been prepared to develop the municipalities based on 42 modules and it will be handed over to municipal commissioners and chairmen.

The municipal commissioners and chairmen should go through the model and take up the works that are missing in their municipalities, the minister said.

KTR said that the government is determined to develop all the municipalities by the next three years and the officials should ensure that their municipalities are developed taking Siddipet district as a role model. The minister also asked the municipal authorities to note the public issues by visiting all the wards.

"Making use of the old buses, around 400 'SHE toilets' will be developed at the earliest," KTR said. He also directed the authorities to ensure that the sanitation workers are receiving Rs 12,000 salary in the first week of every month.