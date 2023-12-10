  • Menu
Telangana Govt to table White Paper on finance

Hyderabad: The State government is likely to table White Paper on state financial position in the House in the current Assembly session.

The government is planning to hold a three- day session next week to elect the Speaker as well as discuss some important issues including the implementation of Six Promises and the requirement of finances to lead the State towards development.

