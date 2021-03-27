Top
Telangana govt. transfers additional collectors

x

Highlights

Telangana government has transferred several additional collectors in the state. Accordingly, the orders were issued by the government.

Karimnagar additional collector Narasimha Reddy has been transferred to Medchal-Malkajgiri while the Medchal Malkajgiri additional collector K Vidhyasagar posted in the Revenue department.

G Ramesh and Mohan Rao have been appointed as Medak and Suryapet district additional collectors respectively.

P Ram Babu, Komarambheem Asifabad additional collector has been transferred to Nirmal. Jagtial additional collector Rajesham transferred to Komarambheem. Mahabubadd additional collector Vekateshwarlu and Jogulamba additional collector P Srinivas Reddy have been transferred to Hyderabad and Nagarkurnool respectively.

Raghuram Sharma who has been serving as Brahmin welfare parishad administrator has been transferred to Jogulamba Gadwal, Nagarkurnool additional collector Madhusudan Naik to Mancherial, Adilabad additional collector Sandhya Rani to Warangal Urban. B Hari Singh has been appointed as additional collector of Warangal Rural district.

