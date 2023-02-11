Telangana: Haj applications for 2023 begin

Hyderabad: Telangana State Haj Committee on Friday informed that the online Haj application forms for ensuing Haj - 2023 started from February 10 and the last date for filing of online Haj Application forms is March 10.

Mohammed Saleem, chairman, Telangana State Haj Committee said that the Haj application forms can be filled online only at the website of Haj Committee of India www.hajcommittee.gov.in and through 'HCOI' Mobile App. "Haj applicants must read the guideline/undertaking carefully before filling Haj application. Pilgrims must upload the first & last page of Machine-Readable Passport validity at least 31st December 2023, Latest Passport Size Photograph with white background, copy of cancelled cheque of Cover Head and copy of Address Proof. The Applicant can fill an online form in the Website or Mobile App of Haj Committee from their home," he added.

B Shafiullah, Executive Officer said that, the free online Haj applications service for Haj – 2023 is available to the Haj Pilgrims at Haj House, Nampally for twin cities Haj aspirants from the February 13. The district intending Haj aspirants can approach the voluntary District Haj Societies in their respective district headquarters, who have rendered social free service for the past several years for help.

For more information, the applicants are requested to visit the official website www.hajcommittee.gov.in. or call 040-23298793.