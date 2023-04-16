Telangana: Harish Rao inaugurates Oncology block at MNJ cancer institute

Telangana State Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao said that cancer patients will soon be given the facility to undergo chemotherapy in the districts. Minister Harish Rao spoke to the media while inaugurating a new oncology block at MNJ Cancer Institute along with Union Minister Kishan Reddy. He said that he is happy to start a new block in the hospital and thanked Aurobindo Pharma for constructing such a good building and providing it to the government.



Minister Harish Rao said that with the new building, the number of beds in the hospital has increased to 750, and all the facilities have been provided here with a budget of Rs.60 crore. He said that MNJ is the second largest hospital for cancer treatment in the government sector in the country. He said that women wing and pediatric wing will come up in the new block and opined that a library and a teacher have been set up in the pediatric wing so that the education of children who come for treatment is not affected. Similarly, the minister said that a special ward has been set up for bone marrow transplantation and they will be given free medicines for life under Arogya Shri.



The minister stated that the previous governments failed to increase the super specialty services keeping in view the growing population. He revealed that CM KCR has strengthened the medical facilities in Telangana and strengthened hospitals like Gandhi, Osmania, NIMS and MNJ. He said that with the expansion of four TIMS hospitals, Warangal Health City and NIMS, 10 thousand beds of super speciality beds are being made available. The minister said that the government is also giving great importance to medical education and 9 more medical colleges will be started this year.



