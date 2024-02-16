Telangana has non-budgetary debt of Rs 7.11L cr

Hyderabad: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka informed that the State had accumulated a non-budgetary debt of Rs 7,11,911 crore during the past 10-year rule of the BRS government.

In his reply to the Opposition on Vote on Account Budget, the Deputy CM emphasised that the State government, which was committed to implementing all six guarantees, has to borrow under the FRBM limits and also to clear the debts accumulated by the previous BRS government. Bhatti informed that the State government has allocated Rs 53,196 crore for implementing thesix guarantees, including Rs 15,075 crore for Rythu Bharosa, Rs 7,740 crore for the Indiramma Housing Scheme, Rs 2,418 crore for Gruha Jyothi, and Rs 723 crore for Mahalakshmi (Rs 500 gas cylinder), amongst others.