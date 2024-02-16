Live
- Tirupati: Volunteers are selfless public servants says Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy
- Girls should be helped to study
- Natural Remedies to Brighten Dark Underarms
- Rajamahendravaram: DIG cautions staff on poll-related clashes
- IT dept freezes bank accounts of Congress party ahead of polls
- Telangana: Police makes extensive arrangements for Medaram Jatara
- Google DeepMind Unveils Gemini 1.5: 5 Key Highlights the Latest LLM
- SC strikes down electoral bonds scheme
- Telangana has non-budgetary debt of Rs 7.11L cr
- Govt has earmarked Rs 1000 cr for Dalit Bandhu
Just In
Telangana has non-budgetary debt of Rs 7.11L cr
Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka informed that the State had accumulated a non-budgetary debt of Rs 7,11,911 crore during the past 10-year rule of the BRS government.
Hyderabad: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka informed that the State had accumulated a non-budgetary debt of Rs 7,11,911 crore during the past 10-year rule of the BRS government.
In his reply to the Opposition on Vote on Account Budget, the Deputy CM emphasised that the State government, which was committed to implementing all six guarantees, has to borrow under the FRBM limits and also to clear the debts accumulated by the previous BRS government. Bhatti informed that the State government has allocated Rs 53,196 crore for implementing thesix guarantees, including Rs 15,075 crore for Rythu Bharosa, Rs 7,740 crore for the Indiramma Housing Scheme, Rs 2,418 crore for Gruha Jyothi, and Rs 723 crore for Mahalakshmi (Rs 500 gas cylinder), amongst others.