Telangana HC gets 10 new judges

Telangana high court will get 10 new judges as the President Ramnath Kovind notified the appointment of judges on Tuesday. With the new appointments, the strength of high court judges rose to 29. There are 13 more vacancies in the Telangana high court as the sanctioned strength is 42.



The new judges are likely to take oath at the high court premises on Thursday.

K Surender, Surepalli Nanda, Mummineni Sudheer Kumar, Juvvadi Sridevi Natcharaju, Shravan Kumar Venkat, Gunnu Anupama Chakravarthy, Maturi Girija Priyadarshini, Sambasivarao Naidu, Anugu Santosh Reddy and Dr Devaraju Nagarjun were appointed as judges of the high court.

While five people -- Surendar, Nanda, Sudheer Kumar, Sridevi and Shravan are from the bar, the remaining are district judges who are being elevated to high court now.