Telangana HC refuses to stay suspension on BJP MLAs

Telangana high court on Friday refused to stay suspension on BJP MLAs and also rejected the plea of BJP MLAs to order the assembly secretary to submit the suspension proceedings and video recordings.

Challenging on their suspension from the budget sessions, the BJP MLAs Raghunandan Rao, Eatala Rajender and Raja Singh filed a petition in the assembly and said that they have failed to submit notices to the assembly secretary even after many attempts.

They stated that the suspension is against the constitution and legislative assembly procedures. "Not even the notices and video recordings have been submitted by the assembly secretary," the MLAs said, appealing the court to lift the suspension orders imposed on them.

Meanwhile, the advocate general told the court not to interfere in the assembly proceedings.

However, the court refused to stay the BJP MLAs suspension and also rejected the plea of ordering secretary to submit the proceedings. The court ordered the assembly secretary to file a counter on seeking complete investigation. The matter was adjourned to four weeks.