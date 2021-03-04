Telangana HC warns GHMC officials over illegal encroachments

The Telangana High Court on Thursday dissatisfied over the negligence of authorities in controlling illegal encroachments in Hyderabad. The court questioned the field officials as to what they were doing when illegal constructions were taking place in the city and also vented out anger at the authorities as to why they are not taking any action against the staff.

It also said that the officials remained unmoved even after several approached the court on the illegal constructions. The court also asked the officials to ensure no petition is filed in the future over the issue.

The court asked the officials to take strict measures to prevent illegal constructions and also asked the GHMC zonal commissioners to submit a report on the same. It questioned the officials as to how many illegal structures were identified in 2019 and what action was taken against them. The court also asked how many petitions have been filed on removal of stays and also list out the reasons if the stay vacate petition is not filed.