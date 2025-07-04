Live
- Monsoon fury: HM Amit Shah offers help to 5 Chief Ministers
- Aamir Khan Special Cameo in Rajinikanth’s Coolie – First Look Released
- Op Sindoor an example to show when fight to maintain Swaraj is needed, says HM Shah
- Telangana health dept to fill over 2,300 vacancies
- Natural Bedtime Drinks That May Help You Burn Fat While You Sleep
- Kush Jotwani on Working with Aditya Roy Kapur & Sara Ali Khan in Metro… In Dino: “He’s Art, She’s Inquisitive”
- Nipah Virus Alert in Kerala 2025 | Cases Reported in Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad
- Varun Dhawan shares a glimpse from ‘Border 2’ shoot after a ban on Diljit Dosanjh revoked temporarily
- CUET UG 2025 Result Released – Check Score Online Easily
- 'Sarzameen' trailer shows a perplexing tale of family, love & patriotism
Telangana health dept to fill over 2,300 vacancies
Highlights
Approval has been granted for the recruitment of a significant number of positions within the Telangana Medical and Health Department. The Finance...
Approval has been granted for the recruitment of a significant number of positions within the Telangana Medical and Health Department. The Finance Department announced on Friday that it has authorised the filling of approximately 2,363 posts that will be filled on a contract and ancillary services basis.
This move aims to strengthen the healthcare workforce and improve services across the region. The recruitment process is expected to commence shortly, addressing the pressing need for additional staff in the sector.
The government’s decision underscores its commitment to enhancing public health infrastructure and ensuring that adequate personnel are available to meet the growing demands of healthcare delivery in Telangana.
Next Story