Telangana health dept to fill over 2,300 vacancies

Approval has been granted for the recruitment of a significant number of positions within the Telangana Medical and Health Department.

Approval has been granted for the recruitment of a significant number of positions within the Telangana Medical and Health Department. The Finance Department announced on Friday that it has authorised the filling of approximately 2,363 posts that will be filled on a contract and ancillary services basis.

This move aims to strengthen the healthcare workforce and improve services across the region. The recruitment process is expected to commence shortly, addressing the pressing need for additional staff in the sector.

The government’s decision underscores its commitment to enhancing public health infrastructure and ensuring that adequate personnel are available to meet the growing demands of healthcare delivery in Telangana.

