Telangana: Health schemes improve people's living standards, says Chief Secretary

Hyderabad: The Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari informed that due to the revolutionary schemes undertaken by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the medical and health sector, there has been a significant improvement in the health standards of the people.

A review meeting on the medical and health department was held at BRKR Bhavan.

During the meeting, the Chief Secretary said the health and living standards of the people have improved with the State government's ambitious initiatives such as Kanti Velugu, KCR Kit, KCR nutrition kit and comprehensive health check-ups for women journalists.

Stating that so far 13,28,808 people have been provided with KCR kits in Telangana and 29.10 lakh people have benefited, she noted that institutional deliveries have increased in the State since these KCR kits were launched free of cost.

"Currently 95 per cent of deliveries are taking place in the institutions. Deliveries in government hospitals have increased from 30 percent to 61 per cent. They are also giving incentive awards to the staff if they give birth in primary medical centres," Shanti Kumari informed.

The Chief Secretary said the KCR Nutrition Kit, which was introduced experimentally in 9 districts of Telangana to provide nutritious food to pregnant and lactating women, is giving good results and the number of maternal and child deaths have been decreased due to these kits.

"We are planning to extend the KCR Nutrition Kits scheme in all the districts soon," she disclosed.

As part of the women's health programme launched on the occasion of International Women's Day, eight types of medical examinations have been conducted for 5,214 women.

She informed that under the Telangana Diagnostics, which was started in Hyderabad and other 22 districts to conduct about 57 types of pathological tests free of cost, about 8.90 crore tests were conducted on 49 lakh people.

Similarly, so far 1.4 crore people have been undergone medical examinations through 352 Basthi Davakhanas which were introduced to conduct immediate medical examinations for nearly two crore people and another 46 Basthi Davakhanas will be opened soon, Shanti Kumari said.

Meanwhile, as per the promise made by Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on International Women's Day, the master health checkups will be conducted for women journalists in the State. About 56 types of parameters and 12 tests will be conducted through this Master Health Checkup, and for this purpose the Commissioner of Information Public Relations department has been requested to make special arrangements in the office of the Information department, the Chief Secretary said.

Special Chief Secretary MA&UD Arvind Kumar, Secretary HM&FW SAM Rizvi, OSD to CM Dr T Gangadhar, Commissioner Health & Family Welfare Sweta Mohanty, Director Public Health Srinivasa Rao and other officials attended.