Telangana: Heavy rains continue to lash Hyderabad and across the state, to continue for two days

Heavy rains continue to lash Hyderabad city due to the impact of the Gulab cyclone that formed in the Bay of Bengal. Also, heavy rainfall is expected across the state due to surface periodicity. In some parts of the city, people are having a hard time with water entering into their homes. Dilsukhnagar, Chaitanyapuri, Kothapet, Sarurnagar, Mirpet, Panjagutta, Banjara Hills, and Secunderabad will receive heavy rainfall.



The meteorological department has forecasted two consecutive days of rains in the state. It warned of moderate to heavy rains in many places and heavy rains in one or two places. A red alert was issued to this effect. Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Siricilla, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Kamareddy, and other districts of the state are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains on Monday and Tuesday.



Similarly, Adilabad, Mancherial, Komuram Bheem Asifabad, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Hanumakonda, Janagaon, Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, and Medchal districts will receive moderate to heavy rains. The Met Office has warned of heavy rains for two days even in the GHMC range. The zonal commissioners were advised to be vigilant.



Chief Secretary of the state government Somesh Kumar has directed the district collectors to remain vigilant in the wake of the meteorological department warning of heavy rains in the state. CS, who went to Delhi with CM KCR, held a teleconference with collectors from there on Sunday. He said the impact of cyclone Gulab would be felt over the entire state for another two days.



He said a red alert has been issued for northern Telangana districts and an orange alert for southern Telangana districts. It was directed to set up a special control room in each district collectorate and constantly review the situation. He suggested that the police and other concerned departments should work in coordination.