Telangana High Court advocates to resume work from today

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court Advocates' Association (THCAA) representatives met Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and submitted to him a representation on the resolution of the Telangana HC Bar Association not to transfer Justice A Abhishek Reddy to the Patna HC.



After the meeting THCAA secretary Jalli Narender told The Hans India that the CJI responded positively to the representation and enquired about the happenings in the Telangana HC after the advocates abstained from work. The CJI said the transfer recommendation was made by the Supreme Court collegium. He assured to look into the matter; if possible will take necessary action as per the representation. After submitting the representation, the THCAA decided to end the strike on the proposed transfer of Justice Reddy. The representatives informed the CJI certain issues regarding the Telangana HC. The CJI and Justices SK Kaul and M R Shah met the delegation where the CJI strongly conveyed to the representatives that in the light of his assurance of the issue being examined, the lawyers should no longer abstain from work.

Advocates of Telangana HC and other courts across the State have been abstaining from work to protest against the collegium proposal to transfer Justice Reddy.

Advocates skip work

On Monday most advocates skipped work in the Telangana High Court following the call given by the Bar Association to protest against the transfer of Justice Reddy. Prabhakar Chikkudu, patron-member, Telangana High Court Advocates' Association, and other advocates appealed to members to continue to abstain from court work. They requested the HC judges to cooperate with the resolution of the Bar Association. Accordingly, the judges adjourned hearing of cases before leaving the benches