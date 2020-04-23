Telangana: High Court asks government to submit report on Covid-19 tests done in State

Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Telangana government to file a detailed report on the number of Covid-19 tests done in the State. In his PIL, P. Thirumala Rao informed the division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy that the Central government has brought diagnosis and tests for Covid-19 patients under Ayushman Bharat Scheme wherein tests and treatment are done free of cost, though the Telangana government is not implementing the scheme.

The State government is conducting tests and treatment to Covid-19 patients free of cost but due to shortage of staff, many Covid 19 positive cases are left unattended. If this situation prevails, the State may witness the situation which Maharashtra is facing.

Advocate General BS Prasad responding to the bench said Government hospitals are doing a great job during this serious situation. Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan directed the State government to file a detailed report by May 13.

Ease problems of disabled persons : HC

Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the Telangana government to submit report about the steps taken by it to mitigate problems faced by "People with disabilities" living in the State during the ongoing Lockdown.

The counsel for the petitioner informed the division bench headed by Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy, said that that there are nearly 43 lakh physically disabled persons (with various disabilities) as per 2011 census living in the Telangana State.

Due to the sudden unprecedented lockdown has sent these persons into a tizzy because, neither the physically disabled persons nor their attendants who are mostly NGOs are permitted to venture out to get them essential groceries, take them to hospitals or supply them with medicines.

The petitioner brought to the notice of the bench that the helpline numbers set up by the State is not functional in most of the instances and further when the helpline number is attended by an NGO and later transferred to the concerned District Welfare Officer, such officer is not in a position to extend any help, citing paucity of funds.

CJ Raghavendra Singh Chauhan said that the needs and requirements of this section of the society are looked after properly. The Bench directed the State government to file the report and adjourned the case to May 8.