Telangana High Court asks why no fee regulatory for schools

Hyderabad: The State High Court on Tuesday questioned the absence of a regulatory mechanism while hearing a PIL on school fees in the State. The Hyderabad School Parents Association (HSPA) filed a PIL in the State High Court on the issue of school fee regulation.

The HSPA said that the petitioner advocate has brought to the notice of the court that a recent law was passed by the AP government to regulate school fee mechanisms following the Supreme Court judgments.

However, there is no regulatory mechanism in Telangana. The petitioners have also been submitted to the court bringing to its notice the recent Supreme Court judgment which has upheld the Rajasthan Fee regulation Act.

On the other, the Additional Advocate General informed the court that the petitioner has prayed for a 40 per cent discount. The court has asked the Advocate General to file a counter within one month on the formation of a school fee regulatory mechanism in Telangana.

The petitioner Advocate has asked to list all the cases related to school fees that are pending in the High court for further hearing.