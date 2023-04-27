Telangana High Court cancels Erra Gangireddy bail in YS Viveka murder case

Telangana High Court cancelled the bail of accused A1 Erra Gangireddy. To this extent, Gangireddy has been ordered to surrender in Hyderabad CBI court by the 5th of next month and told the CBI that Gangireddy can be arrested if he does not surrender.

The main accused (A-1) Erra Gangireddy is currently out on bail in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. However, the CBI has filed a petition in the Telangana High Court, where Viveka's case is being investigated, seeking cancellation of bail. The investigating agency has heard claims that it was Erra Gangireddy who hatched the conspiracy to kill Viveka and played a key role in its execution. Moreover, it is said that he played a key role in tampering the evidence. The CBI argued that Gangireddy's bail should be cancelled as he would influence the witnesses if he was out.

Telangana High Court has clarified that the CBI investigation in the Viveka case should be completed within two months and Gangireddy's bail will be canceled only till June 30. The High Court told the that Gangireddy can be granted bail again after July 1.