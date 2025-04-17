Telangana High Court denies stay on Group 1 recruitment, halts appointment till investigation

Live
In a shocking development for candidates awaiting appointment letters for Group 1 positions in Telangana, the state High Court has issued a...
In a shocking development for candidates awaiting appointment letters for Group 1 positions in Telangana, the state High Court has issued a significant ruling regarding the ongoing recruitment process. The court has placed a temporary halt on the issuing of appointment letters by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) until a thorough investigation is completed.
Despite this order, the court has permitted the continued verification of certificates for candidates who have been selected for the roles. This situation is likely to further delay the recruitment process for the Group 1 posts, leaving many hopeful candidates in a state of uncertainty.
