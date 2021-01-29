Telangana High Court directs State government, SEC, GHMC to file counters

Hyderabad: The High Court Division Bench headed By Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy on Friday heard a writ petition filed by Eravati Anil Kumar, social activist, from Balkonda, Nizamabad District, seeking to declare the Section 90 Sub Section 1 of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Act 1955, as arbitrary, illegal and against the principles of the election, which permits the MLAs, MLCs to vote as Ex-Officio members in the ensuing election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor in GHMC.



The court pointed out that earlier notices were issued to the GHMC, State Election Commission and the Telangana State government, directing them to file their replies, but as on today also, counter affidavits were not filed.

Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy adjourned the writ petition by 4 weeks directing all the respondents to file their replies.

Satyam Reddy, Senior counsel appeared for the petitioner and informed the Bench that the said section is contrary to the rules promulgated in the GHMC Act and by permitting Ex-officio members to vote in Election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor in GHMC defeats the main purpose.

Counter Affidavits have to be filed within 4 weeks by the GHMC, State Election Commission and the Telangana government. The matter adjourned till August 25, 2021