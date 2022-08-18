Telangana High Court fails to participate in mass singing of National anthem

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court turned a blind eye to the State government's call to organise a mass singing of 'National Anthem', as titled 'Telangana Rashtra Samoohika Jateeya Geeta Alapana' on Tuesday throughout the State.



The State government urged all the offices, jails, educational institutions, gram panchayats, wards in urban local bodies, important traffic junctions, landmarks and market places among others to conduct the mass singing on August 16.

State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar also said that mass singing/ playing of 'National Anthem' will be organised at 11.30 am on August 16.

But turning a blind eye to the State government's order, the High Court was busy in the swearing ceremony of six new Judges.

In a bizarre situation, neither the High Court officials nor the High Court Bar Association participated in the State government's call of 'Telangana Rashtra Samoohika Jateeya Geeta Alapana' on Tuesday.

Most of the Advocates, Advocate Clerks and other sub staff were unhappy over the attitude of the High Court officials for not following the State government's call.

Further, few advocates opined that equal prominence should be given to the State government also along with the Central government. Hope that the High Court may not ignore any call given by the State in future, they said.