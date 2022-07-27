Telangana High Court hears PIL seeking direction to Telangana Government

The Telangana High Court division bench, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Surepalli Nanda, on Tuesday heard the plea filed by Omim Maneckshaw Debara, a senior citizen from Hyderabad who contended before the court that some private corporate hospitals are allotted precious government lands in the heart of the city, at a very less cost assuring the government that they will provide free treatment to the poor, reserve certain beds for them, but later, once their hospitals become functional, they ignore the assurances.



The government informed the bench that steps have been taken to ensure that Apollo Hospitals and Basava Taraka Rama Rao Memorial Cancer Hospital will extend requisite medical facilities to the poor and downtrodden families, who in emergency approach them for treatment.

To buttress the government's stand, Advocate-General Banda Shivananda Prasad furnished GO. 80 (Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department) dated July 16, 2022, which clearly says that the Apollo Hospitals will extend 15% of beds and Basava Taraka Rama Rao Cancer Hospital will extend 25% of beds to the poor in distress and extend all medical needs apart from creating OP counters at the hospitals, besides free treatment for all ailments.

He informed the court that the government will ensure that the two corporate hospitals will live up to the assurances given in taking care of the poor.

Treatments offered by the hospitals will be mapped to codes under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), which will immensely help the poor, who are in dire need of medical aid viz., pre-authorisation, discharge summary, submission of details bills, for each patient will be provided under this scheme.

Hearing in the case was adjourned to August 2. Ronald Ross Institute building's upkeep is satisfactory: HC

The HC division bench comprising of CJ Bhuyan and Justice Nanda heard the PIL filed by Welitech Foundation Voluntary Organization, represented by its president Veerachary, alleging that to declare the inaction of the State government, the Osmania University and six other State authorities in maintaining Sir Ronald Ross Institute of Parasitology Building at Begumpet, Secunderabad, a heritage building as arbitrary and illegal.

It direct the authorities to carry out all repairs and to maintain the museum properly to enable students and the general public to visit the Institute building;, to construct a compound wall around the building so that it is not encroached; to prevent unsocial elements from illegal activities; to provide water and electricity and CC Cameras to the building; to promote the building as heritage building and to convert the building as museum for the public to visit.

GP Andapalli Sanjeev Kumar informed the court that the building is maintained and looked after by the Osmania University, and timely maintenance is going on the premises.

Sanjeev Kumar stated that the report submitted by Osmania University clearly indicates that the building has been maintained well since 2008, and repairs are being carried out in a timely manner.

Hearing the contentions of the GP, the CJ bench was satisfied with the maintenance work carried out by Osmania University and declined to give any further orders and disposed of the plea.

