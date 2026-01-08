Tips to help children maintain a healthy weight

Tackling obesity in children requires a multifaceted approach that addresses both individual behaviors and broader environmental factors. Encourage healthy eating habits: Provide nutritious, balanced meals and snacks that are low in sugar, saturated fats, and processed foods. Offer plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and dairy products.

· Limit sugary beverages: Replace sugary drinks like soda, juice, and sports drinks with water, flavored water, or milk. Encourage children to drink water throughout the day to stay hydrated and avoid unnecessary calories.

· Promote regular physical activity: Encourage children to engage in at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity every day. This can include activities like playing outside, riding bikes, swimming, or participating in organized sports.

· Limit screen time: Set limits on recreational screen time, including TV, video games, and smartphones. Encourage children to engage in active play and other hobbies that promote physical activity and social interaction.

· Be a role model: Lead by example by demonstrating healthy eating habits and an active lifestyle. Involve the whole family in meal planning, grocery shopping, and physical activities to create a supportive environment for healthy living.

· Provide emotional support: Be mindful of your child's emotional well-being and avoid using food as a reward or punishment. Instead, offer praise and encouragement for healthy choices and provide support and understanding during challenging times.

· Monitor portion sizes: Pay attention to portion sizes and avoid oversized servings, especially when dining out or eating packaged foods. Teach children to listen to their hunger and fullness cues and to eat until they are satisfied, not stuffed.

· Foster positive body image: Focus on health and well-being rather than weight or appearance. Encourage children to appreciate their bodies for what they can do and to develop a healthy relationship with food and exercise.

· Seek professional help if needed: If your child is struggling with obesity or weight-related health issues, consult with a healthcare provider or registered dietitian for personalized guidance and support. They can help develop a tailored plan to address your child's specific needs and goals.