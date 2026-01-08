Youth fest 2026 marks graduation ceremony for design students

Hyderabad: A vibrant Graduation Ceremony combined with Youth Fest 2026 heldt, bringing together students, educators, and industry professionals for an annual event focused on youth talent and academic achievement. The programme marked the successful completion of professional courses by students in the fields of fashion design and makeup artistry.

Professor M.L. Anand Rao, Principal of JNAFAU–College of Fine Arts (CFA), attended the event as the Chief Guest, while Professor A.R. Kamal Roy, Head of the Department of Photography at JNAFAU–CFA, was the Guest of Honour. The ceremony was presided over by educationist Rafi M., Director of HIITMS Academy.

A total of 120 students who completed Fashion Design and Makeup Artistry programmes were awarded convocation certificates during the ceremony. The occasion highlighted the academic progress and creative skills developed by students over the course of their training.