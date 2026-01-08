  1. Home
  2. Hans
  3. Education & Careers
Hans

Youth fest 2026 marks graduation ceremony for design students

  • Created On:  8 Jan 2026 7:57 PM IST
Youth fest 2026 marks graduation ceremony for design students
X

Hyderabad: A vibrant Graduation Ceremony combined with Youth Fest 2026 heldt, bringing together students, educators, and industry professionals for an annual event focused on youth talent and academic achievement. The programme marked the successful completion of professional courses by students in the fields of fashion design and makeup artistry.

Professor M.L. Anand Rao, Principal of JNAFAU–College of Fine Arts (CFA), attended the event as the Chief Guest, while Professor A.R. Kamal Roy, Head of the Department of Photography at JNAFAU–CFA, was the Guest of Honour. The ceremony was presided over by educationist Rafi M., Director of HIITMS Academy.

A total of 120 students who completed Fashion Design and Makeup Artistry programmes were awarded convocation certificates during the ceremony. The occasion highlighted the academic progress and creative skills developed by students over the course of their training.

Tags

Hyderabad EventsGraduation Ceremony 2026Youth FestFashion Design EducationMakeup Artistry Courses
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

India's Virender Sharma, Prakash Bhatt named in match official panel for U19 Men's World Cup

Indias Virender Sharma, Prakash Bhatt named in match official panel for U19 Mens World Cup

National News

More
Share it
X