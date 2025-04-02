Telangana High Court Postpones Hearing on HCU Land Dispute

Telangana High Court Postpones Hearing on HCU Land DisputeThe Telangana High Court has postponed the hearing on the land dispute involving the University of Hyderabad (HCU). The court has rescheduled the hearing for tomorrow at 2:15 PM.

In a significant directive, the High Court has instructed the state government to halt any tree-felling activities on the disputed land until the next hearing. The case has drawn considerable attention due to concerns over environmental impact and legal ownership. Further developments are expected during the court proceedings tomorrow.