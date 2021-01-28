Telangana High Court stays registration of lands in Vatti Nagulapally village

Hyderabad: The High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy on Thursday heard the public interest litigation filed by Professor K Purushotham Reddy, alleging the action of the State government in permitting/allowing the registrations and constructions over the land in Survey Numbers 186, 187, 188 and 189 admeasuring 29.26 guntas of Vatti Nagulapally village in Gandipet mandal of Ranga Reddy district in spite of there being prohibitory orders of registrations and constructions over the said land as illegal, arbitrary and unconstitutional.



Further, the petition sought to take action against the illegal constructions and encroachments made in the above said lands. The CJ bench stayed on the registrations and consideration over the land.

The bench passed the order considering the submissions of petitioner's counsel C Naresh Reddy that the material papers furnished by him to show that still there were registrations going on in the said place.

The court has issued notices to the State government and all respondents, and adjourned the matter to April 29, for filing counter and rejoinder to that counter.