Telangana High Court to Hear Formula E-Car Racing Case Today

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court will hear the Formula E-Car Racing case today, focusing on a quash petition filed by K.T. Rama Rao (KTR). In his petition, KTR argued that the case against him is politically motivated and aims to tarnish his reputation.

KTR, stated that he has been falsely implicated due to political vendetta. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on the other hand, has requested the court to lift the interim orders that currently prevent his arrest.

With the interim orders set to expire today, the court's decision is highly anticipated, as it could significantly impact the direction of the case. This case has sparked widespread discussion, with legal experts and the public closely following the developments. Further updates will emerge as the hearing concludes.