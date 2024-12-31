Live
- AAP's 'Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana' under fire from both BJP, Congress
- 7,500 CCTV cameras in Bengaluru to monitor New Year celebrations: K'taka Minister
- Jeju Air crash stokes fears of tarnished image for budget carriers
- Stable political scenario, favourable policy, infra push to drive Indian economy in 2025
- Kerala is ours, falling Hindu population a concern, says Nitesh Rane
- Former MLA Patnam Narender Receives Police Notice in Assault Case
- Telangana Four-Wheelers Association Offers Free Transportation for New Year Celebrations
- Increased Cold Wave in Telugu States: Patancheru Records 13.2 Degrees
- Case filed against Perni Nani in ration rice case
- India targets $1 billion banana exports as sea route trial proves successful
Just In
Telangana High Court to Hear Formula E-Car Racing Case Today
The Telangana High Court will hear the Formula E-Car Racing case today, focusing on a quash petition filed by K.T. Rama Rao (KTR). In his petition, KTR argued that the case against him is politically motivated and aims to tarnish his reputation.
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court will hear the Formula E-Car Racing case today, focusing on a quash petition filed by K.T. Rama Rao (KTR). In his petition, KTR argued that the case against him is politically motivated and aims to tarnish his reputation.
KTR, stated that he has been falsely implicated due to political vendetta. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), on the other hand, has requested the court to lift the interim orders that currently prevent his arrest.
With the interim orders set to expire today, the court's decision is highly anticipated, as it could significantly impact the direction of the case. This case has sparked widespread discussion, with legal experts and the public closely following the developments. Further updates will emerge as the hearing concludes.