Telangana High Court urged for direction to Bodhan police to permit rally on UCC

Hyderabad: Advocate Gangedla Ravinder, BJP legal cell convener of the Bodhan Assembly segment has filed a petition in the Telangana High Court seeking a direction to the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Bodhan division (Nizamabad district) to hold a rally on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

On August 14 he had submitted an application to the ACP seeking permission to hold the rally on August 21 from Shakkar Nagar Chowrasta to Hanuman temple, near the government hospital, Bodhan, between 11.15 am and 1.15 pm with 400-500 participants.

He contends the rally is planned to bring public awareness on UCC and the benefits citizens will reap. On August 16 the ACP had rejected the application on the ground that the rally will cause inconvenience to people.

The advocate sought an order to suspend the ACP’s rejection and sought a direction to the police to permit the rally.

The Principal Secretary (Home), DGP, CP Nizamabad, DCP Nizamabad, ACP Bodhan and SHO Bodhan are the respondents in the petition. It will come up for hearing before a single judge bench within a day or two.