Just In
Telangana Hospitals Warn to Halt Arogyasri Services Over Unpaid Dues
Telangana Arogyasri Network Hospitals warn the state government of halting services by January 10 due to over Rs. 1000 crore in unpaid dues. Private hospitals face financial difficulties as payments for the Arogyasri scheme remain pending.
Telangana Arogyasri Network Hospitals have warned the state government that they will stop providing services under the Arogyasri scheme from January 10 unless their pending dues are cleared. The hospitals are facing severe financial strain as they have not been paid for over a year.
The Telangana Arogyasri Network Hospitals Association (TANA) has informed the Arogyasri CEO about this issue, citing over Rs. 1000 crore in arrears, including dues from the Government Employees Health Scheme (EHS) and the Journalists Health Scheme (JHS). Hospitals say they can no longer continue Arogyasri services due to these financial problems.
The government has released Rs. 820 crore for Arogyasri treatments in the last year, but TANA claims that Rs. 672 crore of dues were left unpaid during the previous BRS government, and the situation has worsened since the Congress took power. While government hospitals have been paid first, private hospitals receive smaller payments, leading to increasing arrears.
The Health Department states that Rs. 40 crore was released recently, and the total outstanding dues are under Rs. 400 crore. However, hospitals insist they cannot continue without full payment.