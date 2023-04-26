Telangana IAS officer urges Supreme Court to intervene in release of Anand Mohan

Hyderabad: Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Smita Sabharwal has requested the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India to intervene in the release of convicts involved in the killing of IAS officer G. Krishnaiah in Bihar.

Smita, who is secretary to Telangana chief minister, on Wednesday expressed solidarity with the family of Krishnaiah.

"Sometimes one wonders if being a civil servant is worth it. Request the SC and CJI to intervene," tweeted Smita, who is known for expressing her views on burning issues.

She retweeted the statement of the Central IAS Association, which expressed its deep dismay at the decision of the Bihar government to release the convicts involved in the brutal killing of G. Krishnaiah, former District Magistrate of Gopalganj.

A convict charged with murder of a public servant on duty, cannot be reclassified to a less heinous category. Amendment of an existing classification which leads to the release of the convicted killer of a public servant on duty is tantamount to denial of justice, said the IAS Association.

It also stated that such dilution leads to impunity, erosion in morale of public servants, undermines public order and makes a mockery of the administration of justice. The Association requested the Bihar government to reconsider its decision at the earliest.

Krishnaiah's family, which lives in Hyderabad, has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and stop release of former MP Anand Mohan Singh, who had instigated the bureaucrat's lynching.

The slain Dalit IAS officer's wife Uma said that she was shocked by Bihar government's decision to release former MP Anand Mohan Singh by amending the Bihar prison manual.

Uma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should intervene and make Nitish Kumar withdraw his decision which will set a bad precedent and have serious repercussions for the entire society. "My husband was an IAS officer and it is the Centre's responsibility to ensure that justice is done," she said.

She alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is releasing the killer of her husband for votes of Rajputs and to form government again.