Telangana: IMD issues red alert

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of very heavy rains in the city and some parts of Telangana in the next 24 hours. The city has been witnessing heavy rains since Friday morning.



The IMD officials said the cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal could be the main reason for heavy rains in the State. "The monsoon trough is passing through Jaisalmer, Kota, Jabalpur, Pendra Road, Kalingapatnam, cyclonic circulation over northwest & adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and then eastwards to east-central Bay of Bengal and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level." Under the influence of this, the IMD issued red warning for Telangana, said K Nagaratna, IMD chief, Hyderabad.

A red alert has also been issued in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Warangal (Rural), and Warangal (Urban) districts, indicating extremely heavy rains.

For districts of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Adilabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts, the IMD has issued orange alert indicating heavy to very heavy rains. The remaining districts of the state have been issued a yellow alert.