Live
- The critical need for special education in preschools
- Loneliness is a reason for your late-night chocolate cravings says study
- Championing creativity: Celebrating literature & diversity
- Aishwarya Rajesh makes her Sandalwood debut opposite Dhananjaya in 'Uttarakaanda'
- BRS writ in HC directing EC to act against Konda Surekha for code violation
- This WhatsApp feature will let you respond quickly to status updates
- YS Jagan assures of support for revival of Visakha steel plant, says strived to stop privatisation
- Unlocking Wellness
- KCR bid to topple govt is Revanth’s lie
- Xiaomi Unveils Redmi Pad SE, Buds 5A, and More: Prices and Features
Just In
Telangana: IMD predicts rain in various parts of State
Highlights
Hyderabad: The people of the city are likely to get respite from the scorching summer as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted...
Hyderabad: The people of the city are likely to get respite from the scorching summer as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall and hailstorms in different places in Telangana. The department has issued an orange alert for districts like Karimnagar, Sircilla, Kamareddy, Jagtial, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Kothagudem, and Khammam, predicting thunderstorms and lightening.
Similarly, districts like Medak, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Jangaon, Hyderabad, Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Nalgonda, and Suryapet would have thunderstorms. The temperatures are also likely to go down in the capital city for the next three days.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS