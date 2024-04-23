  • Menu
Telangana: IMD predicts rain in various parts of State

Telangana: IMD predicts rain in various parts of State
Hyderabad: The people of the city are likely to get respite from the scorching summer as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall and hailstorms in different places in Telangana. The department has issued an orange alert for districts like Karimnagar, Sircilla, Kamareddy, Jagtial, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, Hanamkonda, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Kothagudem, and Khammam, predicting thunderstorms and lightening.

Similarly, districts like Medak, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Jangaon, Hyderabad, Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Nalgonda, and Suryapet would have thunderstorms. The temperatures are also likely to go down in the capital city for the next three days.

