Telangana: Inter exam hall tickets released
Students appearing for the Intermediate Public Examinations commencing February 28 can download their hall tickets from the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education website https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/.
Hyderabad: Students appearing for the Intermediate Public Examinations commencing February 28 can download their hall tickets from the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education website https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/. The Board on Saturday uploaded the hall tickets on its website.
The college principal can also download the hall tickets from their respective college logins and distribute the same to students immediately. The Board advised students to check correctness of photo, signature, name, medium, subject appearing etc., indicated on the hall tickets. Discrepancies if any have to be brought to the notice of the college principal or district intermediate education officer immediately and corrected. The chief superintendents of the theory examination centers have been instructed to allow candidates with downloaded hall tickets in the exam centers even without signature of the college principal.