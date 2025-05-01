Telangana Inter Supplementary Exam Dates and Application Deadline Extended

The Inter first and second-year results in Telangana were released last month. Students who failed in their exams and want to write improvement exams can now apply for the Inter Advanced Supplementary exams.

Extended Deadline for Applications

The Inter Board initially gave students until April 30 to apply. However, the application deadline has now been extended to May 1.

Students who have not applied yet are advised to apply before the final deadline today. This decision was made due to requests from students, parents, and colleges.

Students can register for the supplementary exams by paying the required subject fees.

Exam Dates

The Inter Advanced Supplementary Examinations will take place from May 22 to May 29.

First Year Exams: 9 am to 12 pm

Second Year Exams: 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm

The exams will be held for both General and Vocational courses.

Practical Examinations

Practical exams will take place from June 3 to June 6.

English Practical Exams:

First Year Students: June 9

Second Year Students: June 10

Recalculation and Revaluation Deadline

The deadline for recalculation and revaluation of answer sheets was April 30.

Supplementary Exam Timetable

Here’s the Inter First Year Supplementary Timetable (2025):

May 22: Second Language Paper 1

May 23: English Paper 1

May 24: Mathematics Paper 1A, Botany Paper 1, Political Science Paper 1

May 25: Mathematics Paper 1B, Zoology Paper 1, History Paper 1

May 26: Physics Paper 1, Economics Paper 1

May 27: Chemistry Paper 1, Commerce Paper 1

May 28: Public Administration Paper 1, Bridge Course Maths Paper 1 (for BiPC students)

May 29: Modern Language Paper 1, Geography Paper 1

Inter Second Year Supplementary Timetable (2025):

May 22: Second Language Paper 2

May 23: English Paper 2

May 24: Mathematics Paper 2A, Botany Paper 2, Political Science Paper 2

May 25: Mathematics Paper 2B, Zoology Paper 2, History Paper 2

May 26: Physics Paper 2, Economics Paper 2

May 27: Public Administration Paper 2, Bridge Course Maths Paper 2 (for BiPC students)

May 29: Modern Language Paper 2, Geography Paper 2

Additional Exams

Environmental Education exam: June 11, 10 am to 1 pm

Ethics and Human Values exam: June 12 for Second Year Students

Final Notes

The final date to pay fees for the supplementary exams was April 30.