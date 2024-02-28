Telangana Intermediate examinations begins across the state amid tight security

The Intermediate annual examinations have commenced across the state, with exams scheduled to take place from today until March 19. A total of 9,80,978 candidates are set to appear for the inter exams this year, including 4,78,718 first-year students and 5,02,260 second-year students. Among the second-year students, 58,071 individuals are writing the exams privately.

In efforts to maintain the integrity of the examinations, the Inter Board has implemented strict measures to prevent any incidents of paper leakage. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has emphasized the importance of ensuring a secure examination environment, leading to heightened vigilance at field-level officials.

A total of 1,521 examination centers have been established for the inter exams, comprising 407 government junior colleges, 407 government-run colleges, and 880 private colleges. The examinations are overseen by 1,521 Chief Superintendents and an equivalent number of government officers, along with 27,900 invigilators. Furthermore, the deployment of 200 sitting squads and 75 flying squads aims to monitor the examination process effectively. CCTV cameras have been installed at each examination center, and question papers have been securely transported to district centers to maintain the confidentiality and integrity of the examination process.