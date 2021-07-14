Telangana intermediate first year exams likely in August

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has decided to conduct inter first year exams for the students who have been promoted to the second year. A report has been submitted to the government on the conduct of exams.



The intermediate first and second year exams were cancelled due to the rise in coronavirus cases in the state following which the government promoted inter second year considering the same marks secured by them in the first year. The intermediate board had also announced that he would conduct first year exams after the coronavirus cases subside in the state.

"Intermediate first year exams will be conducted in the first week of August if the government give its nod," said inter board officials.

The decision comes amid the anticipation of coronavirus third wave in September or later. Around 4,59,008 had paid the fees for the exams which were supposed to held in May.