Telangana introduces crop booking system

Hyderabad: State Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said millers and traders from the State have been exporting rice, fruits and other agriculture products to the countries like Dubai, Asiatic and African countries. However, to export agriculture products to the countries like the USA, European Union and Australia, there needs a slew of actions to ensure that the products exported are within the permissible parameters.

Famers need to be encouraged to reduce chemical-intensive crop cultivation and adopt organic farming. To ensure the chemical residues in the exported agri products are not present or minimal. For this, the Centre has to come up with necessary guidelines and action plans to incentivise farmers to take up organic farming in a big way to boost exports.

The State government will also be taking up suitable action to create awareness among the farmers on the issue through Rythu Vedika's. Niranjan Reddy said each cluster of 5,000 acres will have a Rythu Vedika where farmers will be provided training, information and awareness through audio, video, digital and live events of demonstrations. The Rythu Vedika's can help gather about 300 to 350 farmers at any day to meet and discuss various issues, he added.

Reddy admitted that the State is lagging behind in the production of coriander and curry leaf crops, however, said the State has enough or even production in 9 out of 21 vegetable varieties consumed daily. In another 11 verities, the shortfall is on account of different reasons like climate and others. Steps have been taken to create farmers on growing short terms crops.

Reddy also said that the State has introduced the crop booking system. As part of the new scheme, each cluster of 5,000 acres would be monitored season-wise and crop-wise. The crop yield data collected would help the supply side against the demand forecasting of the State. Also, it would help to facilitate provide suitable marketing and stock up the reserves to meet the consumption needs of Telangana. Unlike in any other State, Telangana is cultivating crops in an extent of 1.31 crore acres.

Specifically, farmers are cultivating the Telangana varieties of Sona in an extent of 10 lakh acres. Besides, farmers have come forward in a big way cooperating for the regulated agricultural cultivation, he added.