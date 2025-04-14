Telangana is in BRS’ DNA, say party leaders

Hyderabad: Facing defeats in successive elections after removing Telangana from the party’s name, BRS leaders are making appeals to people that the party’s ‘DNA is Telangana’ and that pink flag itself was synonymous with Telangana ahead of the silver jubilee celebrations.

Some senior leaders feel removing ‘Telangana’ from TRS had an adverse effect on party’s fortunes as it lost power and drew a blank in the Lok Sabha elections. Similar views are being expressed by the second rung and grassroots leaders during the party’s review meetings as they want the name to be changed back to TRS (from BRS). The BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao had then ruled out changing the name in near future thanks to rules of the Election Commission.

The party had changed its name (from TRS to BRS) in October 2022; the EC had approved the name change in December. Party leaders say it would take some time for them to make changes in its name. The EC has to issue a notification calling for objection and other exercises.

With the silver jubilee celebrations coming up this month-end, the leaders have started to stress on the word Telangana. In a meeting organised for the celebrations, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said though the party changed its name, its DNA is Telangana. “Even today, if people are shown pink flags and pink scarves they remember the party.

This is how deeply the party has gone into hearts of people of Telangana,” he said.

The BRS leader, who is holding preparatory meetings with party leaders in districts, has been insisting upon the cadres and supporters to take part in the celebrations on April 27. “Completing 25 years is a significant achievement for any political party. We are proud to be the second party in Telugu States to reach this milestone,” he told a meeting of leaders in Malkajgiri.