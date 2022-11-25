Telangana is seeing highest production of agriculture crops: Minister

Khammam: While North Indian States are witnessing the decline in agriculture production, Telangana is seeing it's highest production of agriculture crops, Minister for Agriculture Niranjan Reddy said.

Speaking at a programme after inaugurating an agricultural godown at Jinkala Thanda in Khammam Assembly constituency on Friday, Minister Niranjan Reddy said the production of agriculture crops has increased phenomenally in Telangana and currently, the crops are being cultivated in about 1.46 crore acres across the State.

The Minister said about 65 lakh farmers are receiving the cash incentives under the Rythu Bandu scheme for 1.48 crore acres in Telangana.

Stating that major countries like USA and China are not in a position to feed the entire world since the population has crossed 800 crore mark, Niranjan Reddy said India is only the country that can be supplied the food to the globe in future.

Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said, " In the combined Andhra Pradesh, there was no facility to store the agriculture products. After the formation of Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has focused on constructing the godowns and initiated various schemes for the boost of agriculture sector. Farmers should cultivate only those crops which are in demand in the market and should earn the decent income,".