Telangana issues 'Shishu Aadhar' for infants in government hospitals

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has started issuing Shishu Aadhar cards to newborn babies at government hospitals. The initiative is aimed at helping create an identity for infants.



The medical superintendent of Golconda Area Hospital, Dr Mohammad Mazharullah said, "The Telangana government is issuing Shishu Aadhar cards for newborn babies in Telangana. It is being done by the Government Commission of family welfare under Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Health Minister Harish Rao. The newborns are being enrolled for the Shishu Aadhar card."

He said the Aadhar card and Aadhar number of the mother are mandatory for this. If not, the father's Aadhar card can also be used.

"We issue this within 24 hours of the birth of a child. This has been launched for the first time in Telangana. I thank Telangana government, CM and the Health Minister and the commissioner for family welfare," he added.

Sai Baba, DEO of Golconda Area Hospital, said, "The CM has launched the 'Shishu Aadhar card' initiative. This has been rolled out only at government hospitals. The Aadhar cards are issued before the babies are discharged from the hospital. We go to the patients and apply the Aadhar online in front of them. They can check and download the card online within 15 days. They will receive the card by post within 45 days. It's been 6 months since the programme was launched. As a pilot programme, 45 centres were set up in the first phase. The second phase of the initiative has also been initiated. We have already issued around 30 Aadhar cards under this initiative since November."

Sravanthi, the mother of a beneficiary newborn, said, "I suggest everyone consult the government hospital for this benefit. I am happy that we are getting this. I thank the Telangana government."

Afrin Jabin, the mother of another beneficiary child, said, "I delivered a baby girl just 4 days ago. I am very happy to have an Aadhar card made for my child. I thank the chief minister."