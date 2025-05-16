  • Menu
Telangana Jagruti invites submissions from young poets

Hyderabad: The cultural organisation headed by BRS MLC K Kavitha, Telangana Jagruti, will be organising a young poets’ meet on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day on June 2.

The Telangana Jagruti president unveiled the poster for this meet, which would be held at the Telangana Saraswat Parishad on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Kavitha said that this young poets’ gathering is being organised to showcase the uniqueness of Telangana lifestyle and to enhance literary consciousness and awareness among the youth.

The poets who wish to participate in the programme should be below 35 years of age. Poems can be recited in Telugu, Hindi, English, and Urdu. To register, poets should mail their details to [email protected] by May 26. She called up the poets to showcase the history of the first and second phases of the Telangana movement and the spirit of struggle.

