Telangana: KCR visits Vasalamarri village, had lunch with villagers, to address the public meeting

Telangana CM KCR has visited Vasalamarri in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Tuesday as part of his districts tour. On this occasion, CM KCR had lunch with the villagers of Vasalamarri. Then he went to the women who were having lunch and aske about their well-being and also asked how the meals were. Meals were arranged for 3,000 people in the village at once. CM KCR performed special pujas at Kodanda Ramalayam in Vasalamarri.

As many as 23 varieties of dishes were served to the villagers including non vegetarian and vegetarian, fruits and etc.

The Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district administration has been engaged for three days in making arrangements as per the instructions given by CM KCR himself to the Vasalamarri village sarpanch Anjaneyulu over the phone.

The review was conducted to ensure that the Gram Sabha was fully operational for success. In order to avoid trouble in the gram sabha, orders were issued that they should not come from other villages. Meanwhile, the chief minister is likely to announce various development schemes in the village after lunch.