Telangana: KTR lays foundation for 100-bed hospital in Alampur

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday laid foundaiton stone for 100-bed hospital near at market yard in Alampur chowrastha. Ministers Niranjan Reddy, Srinivas Goud, MLA Abraham, MP Ramulu and MLC Surabhi Vanidevi were also present.

The minister will also lay foundation for the construction of park near Jurala project and Shadikhana near Gonepad in Gadwal mandal. He will also participate in the Sangala park. Rama Rao will also conduct 'bhumi puja' for library at government degree college, additional rooms in the college and an auditorium. Foundation will also laid for integrated market yard and TSRTC bus stand in Gadwal.



