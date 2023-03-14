Telangana: KTR urges UAE govt. to release five people of Siricilla from Jail

Telangana Municipal and Urban Development minister KTR has appealed to the United Arab Emirates government to release five people from Rajanna Sirisilla district who are serving imprisonment in Dubai.



On Monday, he met with UAE Ambassador Abdul Nasir Almali at Pragati Bhavan and disclosed the details. He said that Sivaratri Mallesh, Sivaratri Ravi of Peddur under Sirisilla Municipal, Nampalli Venkat of Chandurthi, Dandungula Lakshman of Konaraupeta, and Sivaratri Hanumanthu of mandal are serving jail term in Dubai in the case of the death of Dal Prasad Roy from Nepal in 2005.

The minister explained that the victim's family has agreed to receive a compensation of Rs.15 lakh as per UAE laws (Sharia law), and to this end, he himself went to Nepal in 2013 and met the victim's family. According to Sharia Law (Diyaha), knowing that they can be released only if the victim's family provides a letter of forgiveness, he explained that he and the victim's family took all the necessary documents in 2013 and submitted them to the Dubai government.

Minister KTR revealed that he has already appealed to the Indian Embassy as well as the UAE Embassy on many occasions. Meanwhile, KTR explained that the UAE court rejected their amnesty petition and the victims will be freed only if Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Muktum, the King of Dubai, grants amnesty.

On this occasion, Minister KTR requested the UAE Ambassador to take his plea to the King of Dubai to respond positively in this case, which deserves amnesty. In this matter, he asked to take a special initiative and try to send the five district residents who are serving sentence in Al Awir Jail in Dubai immediately to their home country.