Telangana LAWCET and PGLCET Results to be Announced on June 25
Highlights
The results of Telangana Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) and Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2025 are set to be declared on 25 June at 3:30 PM.
Officials from the Higher Education Council of Telangana, who have recently released the preliminary key, made the announcement.
The results will be unveiled at the Masab Tank, by Acharya V. Balakishta Reddy, Chairman of the State Higher Education Council, and other senior officials presiding over the event.
