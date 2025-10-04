Telangana lawyers petition for Advocates Protection Bill

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Law Arjun Ram Meghwal addressed as chief guest at the Telangana BJP Legal Cell meeting held on Friday. The meeting discussed several key legal issues at the meeting. BJP State President N Ramchander Rao, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, BJP Parliamentary Board Members, National OBC Morcha President, Member of Parliament Dr. K. Laxman, MPs Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, M Raghunandan Rao, BJP Legal Cell Convener Rama Rao, Telangana Bar Council President Narasimha Reddy, Vice President Sunil Goud, BJP State General Secretary Vemula Ashok, and Ravinder Vishwanath, Balaraju, Sunkari Janardhan, and others attended.

Meanwhile, the BJP Telangana Legal Cell submitted a representation to Union Minister of State for Law & Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, urging him to prioritize bringing a bill for the protection and welfare provisions for the advocates.

The BJP Telangana Legal Cell highlighted the financial struggles faced by junior advocates and the increasing number of attacks on legal professionals in Telangana.

Representatives of the Bar Council of Telangana voiced the same concern and called for immediate government intervention to address escalating threats and assaults against advocates across the state. The appeal comes in the wake of multiple incidents involving physical intimidation, harassment, and targeted violence against lawyers, prompting renewed demands for the passage of the Advocates’ Protection Bill.

K. Sunil Goud, Convenor of the BJP Legal Cell and Bar Council member, and S. Janardhan, Legal Cell member, cited specific cases of attacks on lawyers, including Badam Narsimha Reddy, Suresh Advocate of Medchal, Israil Advocate, and Tanneru Srikanth. These incidents, they argue, reflect a disturbing trend of vulnerability among legal professionals who often operate without institutional safeguards.

They underscored the urgent need for legislative and welfare measures, including: Enactment of the Advocates’ Protection Bill to ensure physical and professional security; Medical insurance and death benefits for practicing advocates, and retirement benefits and financial stipends for junior lawyers.