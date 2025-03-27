Live
Telangana Legislative Council honours retiring members
The Telangana Legislative Council held a grand felicitation ceremony for its retiring members on the council premises.
Hyderabad : The Telangana Legislative Council held a grand felicitation ceremony for its retiring members on the council premises. The event was presided over by council chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy presenting the honours to the nine outgoing members.
The members whose tenure concludes on 29 March include T. Jeevan Reddy, Kura Raghotham Reddy, Alugubelli Narsi Reddy, Mahmood Ali, Satyavathi Rathod, Sheri Subhash Reddy, Yegge Mallesham, and Mirza Riyaz ul Hussain Effendi. Additionally, M. S. Prabhakar Rao, whose tenure ends on 1 May, was also honoured.
The event was attended by deputy chairman of the council Dr Banda Prakash, ministers D. Sridhar Babu and Damodar Rajanarasimha, several legislative council members, chief secretary Shanti Kumari, and other officials.